Sandeep Reddy Vanga proved to be the most successful commercial director in Bollywood after Kabir Singh, and now Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. With his massive successes, he has definitely become the dream director for every actor right now. Sandeep is known to give makeovers to his actors, and the classic example is Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor; they both played their characters so exceptionally well that one could have never imagined. That's Sandeep Reddy Vanga for you. After the massive success of Animal, there was a huge buzz that the filmmaker would soon start the sequel to the film Animal Park along with Ranbir. And the hint of making Animal Park was given in Animal. Also Read - Animal: Did censor board CEO Ravinder Bhaskar lose his job because of Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

And now the latest buzz is that Sandeep has reportedly locked up three projects with producer Bhushan Kumar, and those are with Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Ranbir Kapoor. But for now, Sandeep Reedy Vanga will work on his project Spirit with Prabhas and then start work on Allu Arjun's Untitled, and only after completing these two projects will the filmmaker allot his dates for Animal Park. Also Read - Animal Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranbir Kapoor starrer all set to beat Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 record

It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders—Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the… pic.twitter.com/kSAVQhICCW — T-Series (@TSeries) December 19, 2023

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal created a huge stir at the box office, and it has managed to earn more than 500 crore at the box office in India. Animal is Ranbir Kapoor's most successful film in his career. The actor played a negative role and won the hearts of fans with his phenomenal acting skills. For now, Ranbir will also kickstart shooting for Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles.