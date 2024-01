Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol starrer Animal is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. The success of animals changed a lot of things for many. Animal, the movie itself, has received a wide variety of reactions. Some have hailed it as one of the best and some found it utterly misogynistic. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director called out people with that opinion. And now, Javed Akhtar says the Animal success is dangerous.

BollywoodLife gets you all the latest entertainment news updates, so follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal success bash: Triptii Dimri makes a smashing entry in a black gown; netizens crush over Bhabhi 2 [Check Reactions]

Javed Akhtar calls Animal success 'dangerous'

Veteran writer and lyricist, Javed Akhtar attended the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. There, he expressed his concerns with the success of the movie. Akhtar says that the image of the hero should not be taken lightly. "The image of a hero should be created with an awareness of what is right and how it should be." He says, there's a reason behind it which is the confusion in society. He feels the society does not decide what is right and what it wrong and it is reflected in the cinema. He talks about the time when the poor were shown as heroes and the rich were shown as bad guys. He feels they cannot show it now as everyone is now running behind the money. Also Read - Animal success bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have eyes only for each other; Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt accompany the star couple [View Pics]

Javed Akhtar further adds, "If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman… and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous." He to Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri's much-highlighted scene. The poet also adds that the responsibility has now shifted from the filmmakers to the audience. They have to decide what they like and what to reject.

Trending Now

Watch this Bollywood video from Animal success bash here:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to criticisms for Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie received immense response both positive and negative. He has been called out as well just like at the time of Kabir Singh. Sandeep says many expected him to keep quiet despite criticisms. He was shocked by the reactions for Kabir Singh but not Animal. Instead, he found that a few of them copy-pasted Kabir Singh review for Animal.

Last night, a success party was organised for Animal. Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and more celebs joined the same.