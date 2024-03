The war of words between Javed Akhtar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga is unfinished. The last time the Animal director taunted Javed Akhtar over slamming his film with Ranbir Kapoor and had asked him to check the kind of films and web series his son Farhan Akhtar does and had precisely targeted Mirzapur. After that taunt, Javed Akhtar didn't react quickly to it, but now he has chosen to give it back to the filmmaker in his own way. Javed who had called Animal's success dangerous reacted to the taunt of Vanga over his son's production Mirzapur. Also Read - Animal dialogue writer defends Bobby Deol’s Muslim villain portrayal; calls Ranbir Kapoor’s Hindu role an equal demon

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, he said," When he responded to me, I was honoured. In 53 years of my career, he could not find one film, one script, one scene, one dialogue, one song. So he had to go to my son's office and find a TV serial, which is neither acted, directed, or written by Farhan. His company has produced it. Nowadays, these big companies like Excel are producing a lot of things. So one of them is this. He mentioned that. It flattered me to no end. 53 years ke career mein tum kuchh bhi nahi nikaal paye (You couldn't find anything sexist in 53 years of my career)? What a shame."

Javed even added he doesn't have any problem with the filmmaker and said he has all the right to make whatever he wants, but the problem is the way the audience accepted the film and that's what he found dangerous. Many agreed with Javed's point of view. Animal is labelled as a sexist film and there are a lot of scenes in the film that didn't go down well with many. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now all set to make Animal Park a sequel to Animal.