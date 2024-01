Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is ruling hearts. The film released on December 1 and is still the talk of the town. The film broke records at the box office and left everyone surprised. The performances in the film have been brilliant and Sandeep Reddy Vanga made an amazing film. We had aggression, action and romance in one film. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri and others. The film has also received a lot of criticism as there is a lot of violence involved as well. People also felt that many women were disrespected in the film and a lot of slapping also happened. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salman Khan and Dharmendra recreate Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu VIRAL step from Animal and its unmissable [Watch]

Arshad Warsi gives his take on Animal

People said that such films not be made as it affects the society. However, Arshad Warsi has a very different take on this movie. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Arshad Warsi spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's characters in the movie.

He feels that in Animal, Ranbir's character did not hit Rashmika's character as much she did to him. He mentioned that it is in a humourous way. He added that he looks at films as complete entertainment and hence he doesn't want to get preachings or lessons out of films.

Arshad Warsi is currently seen as the judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He will also be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. Talking about Animal, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika, Bobby Deol's character also received a lot of recognition. He has been loved for his performance and a lot of people have praised him for the terrific performance.

Animal is the second highest grosser of 2023

Animal has surpassed Sidharth Anand’s action film, Pathaan. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.07 crore in the last weekend of 2023. Animal has now reached Rs 544.93 cores and is the second-highest grosser of 2023 after Jawan.