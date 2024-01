Animal is a success story. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and many others managed to mint crazy numbers at the box office. The movie ran houseful for days and it made around Rs 850 crore plus, at the worldwide box office. Even though it has been more than a month since film's release, talks around Animal are still on. The movie was slammed by many for being misogynistic in nature. Javed Akhtar's comments on film with dialogues like 'lick my shoe' had caught a lot of attention. Now, it is Kangana Ranaut who has called Animal's success discouraging. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut in Tejas, Rani Mukerji in Mardaarni: 5 times Bollywood actresses embodied strong characters

Kangana Ranaut shares her views on success of Animal

On X (formerly known as Twitter) one of the fans of Kangana Ranaut praised her film Tejas and expressed wonder as the film did not work well at the box office. Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut blamed it on negative PR being done against her films. She also spoke about audiences' encouragement towards films that showcase 'women beating' and have dialogues like 'lick my shoe' being said to women. She did not take any names but hinted at Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie Animal. Kangana Ranaut penned that she has been fighting hard for women empowerment, however, success of such films is only discouraging. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebrities' gym trainers fees will leave you shocked

In the next tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote about the latest trend that has women being reduced to flowers and being stripped of their dignity in films. She further mentioned that she rejected movies with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and other big stars all for the 'cause of women empowerment'.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's tweet below:

Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for… https://t.co/VExJHxRE3P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2024

A lot of viewers have also called out Animal stating that it showcases brutal violence, bold scenes and toxic masculinity. However, despite all the criticism, Animal did wonders at the box office. A success bash was held by filmmaker recently. From Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt and Tamannaah Bhatia, a lot of stars attended the bash.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress will be next seen in Emergency. She essays the role of Indira Gandhi in the film.