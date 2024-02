Animal movie helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga had Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol playing the lead characters. Ranbir Kapoor played Ranvijay Singh while Bobby Deol played Abrar. The movie made massive money at the box office. However, it also received a lot of criticism. The makers were blamed for showcasing toxic masculinity and showing extreme violence in the movie. Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his recent interview reacted to all the comments that celebrities made about Animal. Kangana Ranaut had criticised Animal and now Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to it. He said that he is not angry with her negative comment as he genuinely likes her performances. He said that he really liked her work in Queen and more and if there is any role in his film that fits Kangana Ranaut, he would definitely like to work with her. Now, Kangana has reacted to the same. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Death News: Kangana Ranaut describes her death due to cancer a catastrophe

Kangana Ranaut shared the video on social media and stated that review and criticism are two different things and there should be discussion around every art form. In Hindi, she wrote that the way Sandeep Reddy Vanga showed respect toward her showcases that he does not only make manly films but his attitude is also manly. Kangana Ranaut further also joked that he should not offer her roles as the alpha heroes in his films would become feminist and then his films will also be beaten. The Queen actress added that the industry needs him as he makes blockbuster movies. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut sparks dating rumours with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti sparks after their pictures go viral from Ayodhya Ram Mandir

समीक्षा और निंदा एक नहीं होते, हर तरह की कला की समीक्षा और चर्चा होनी चाहिए यह एक सामान्य बात है ।

संदीप जी ने जैसे मेरी समीक्षा पे मुस्कुराते हुए मेरे प्रति आदर का भाव दिखाया, ये कहा जा सकता है की वो सिर्फ़ मर्दाना फ़िल्में ही नहीं बनाते, उनके तेवर भी मर्दाना हैं, धन्यवाद सर ?… https://t.co/qi2hINWYcu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2024

In the same interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also reacted to the comments made by Javed Akhtar. He stated that he felt bad as he feels that Javed Akhtar did not see the film entirely and made the comment.