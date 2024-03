Karan Johar attended the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024. The filmmaker has been vocal about a lot of things in the last couple of years. Last year, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie Animal turned out to be one of the biggest hits and it also caused controversy. A lot of celebs have praised the movie and a lot of people, including some celebs have called out Animal as well. At the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024, Karan Johar also weighed in on the debate over the Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie.

Karan Johar talks about the Animal debate

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker shocked fans by admitting that the film did impress, engage and arouse him like no other. He talked about people saying a lot of things about Animal, for and also against it. Karan Johar also noted that the Animal director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also said a lot of things about the movie. Sharing his views on the movie Karan said that he saw the movie as a character film based on a character. He called RK's character deeply dysfunctional, inherently violent and someone with a lot of emotional issues. And he loved the treatment of the movie. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to work together again? Pushpa 2 actress BREAKS SILENCE

Karan Johar says he loved Animal as a filmmaker

Karan admits that he did not deep dive and dissect the movie as others. He did not talk about moral communication as he was swept by the narrative. He praised how Sandeep narrated the movie through the BGM, sound, screenplay, dialogue, and character development and said, "As a filmmaker, I loved it." Karan shares that people called him up and shared their views about Animal and agreed or even disagreed with his opinion. He is just embracing every reaction to the same. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna drop a major hint about storyline of Allu Arjun starrer sequel

Talking about Animal, the film earned about Rs 900 crore at the box office. Apart from Ranbir, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Suresh Oberoi to name a few.

While the film got flak, the film also got praise from stars and people alike. Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Trisha, Adnan Sami, Sunny Deol and more showered praises on the film.