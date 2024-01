Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer received humongous response at box office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has broken several box office records and has successfully won the hearts of the audience. Despite facing criticism from a section of moviegoers and most film critics for its misogynistic and problematic approach, Animal has managed to create a buzz in the industry. Even industry bigwigs refrained from lauding the film publicly due to the fear of backlash. However, the prestigious filmmaker Karan Johar has finally expressed his views on the Bobby Deol starrer. Karan stated that a particular scene in the film had a profound impact on him. Also Read - Animal: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Arshad Warsi has a different take on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Animal: Karan Johar reveals THIS scene made him cry

Karan Johar is a renowned filmmaker, who is known for creating movies that are rich in love, culture, traditions, and family values. His films have always aimed to be morally correct. However, when a filmmaker of his stature praises a morally incorrect film like Animal, it raises many eyebrows. Recently, Karan Johar participated in a celebrity roundtable conversation, where he stated that he had wanted to praise the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer for a long time. Despite his fear of being judged, he now wants to appreciate the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial publicly, as the film deserves every bit of it.

Karan Johar confidently declared that the best movie of 2023 is Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He was impressed by the movie's front-footed and conviction-based narrative. Karan Johar was particularly moved by a scene where Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) and Abrar (Bobby Deol) were fighting, and although it was brutal, he couldn't hold back his tears. He questioned himself on how he could cry during a scene that is filled with blood and violence.

Karan Johar further revealed he watched the Bobby Deol starrer twice, once as an audience member and the second time as a filmmaker to study and analyze it more closely.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced the sequel to Animal, which is now titled Animal Universe. In his statement, he assured fans that the upcoming film will be even meaner and darker than its predecessor.