Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is all set to release on December 1, 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. Well, recently Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK criticized South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna for her acting skills. KRK, who is a self-proclaimed film critic shared a clip of Animal Trailer on his X handle. In the clip, we can see an intense moment between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, wherein he is seen holding her by the neck. KRK captioned the post as 'It's proof that @iamRashmika doesn't know acting and still getting films. But Agar Bollywood Main acting Se Hi films Milti, Toh Fir Toh Katrina, Jacquline, Nargis etc actress Hi Nahi Banti.'

Have a look at KRK's tweet -

It’s proof that @iamRashmika doesn’t know acting and still getting films. But Agar Bollywood Main acting Se Hi films Milti, Toh Fir Toh Katrina, Jacquline, Nargis etc actress Hi Nahi Banti. pic.twitter.com/pdEi5xWe3K — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 24, 2023

Well, KRK's tweet has garnered mixed reactions from the netizens, while some agree with his statement, others defended Rashmika. A user wrote, 'Too bad. She was the only bad part about the trailer. Such pathetic acting' while another wrote, 'Nowadays difficult to find actresses who know acting #AnimalTrailer'. The third user wrote, 'When I saw this scene first time, I really thought she was speaking some alien language'.

Talking Animal, the film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the main roles.