and Rashmika Mandanna started shooting for Animal in Manali yesterday (22nd April). The movie is being directed by fame filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and today, a video of Ranbir and Rashmika has been leaked from the sets. The two actors are seen donning traditional clothes. While Ranbir has worn a white kurta and pajama, Rashmika is seen in a saree. The video has gone viral and everyone is loving Ranbir’s clean-shaven look. On social media, netizens are showering love on the new on-screen jodi. Check out the video below… Also Read - Mangta Hai Kya: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari rules the dance floor with her moves in the new song [Watch Video]

A fan of Ranbir commented, "He is looking so hot." Another fan wrote, "His look is amazing." One more fan commented, "Ek or blockbuster shooting start.."

Animal also stars and . Before Rashmika, was supposed to play the lead role in the film. However, reportedly, she opted out of the movie to star in Imtiaz Ali's next. But, there's no official confirmation about it.

Well, BollywoodLife has exclusively come to know that Ranbir received a special welcome on the sets of the film. A source told us, "Ranbir Kapoor was pleasantly surprised by the sweet gesture of the Animal team who surprised him with a special cake on day one. The cake had his and Alia's marriage picture and the entire time congratulated with all hearts. Ranbir surely wasn't expecting his, however, such small gestures make anyone and everyone happy.”

“Ranbir is a man happy that finally he has finished 's dream project and he can now fulfil his other projects commitments,” added the source.

Apart from Animal and Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen in ’s next. Brahmastra is slated to release in September this year, Luv Ranjan’s film is scheduled to hit the big screens in Holi next year, and Animal is slated to release in August 2023.

Meanwhile, Rashmika also has her kitty full with many interesting projects. She will be seen in movies like Pushpa: The Rule, Mission Majnu, Goodbye, Sita Raman, and Thalapathy 66.