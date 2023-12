Animal has minted Rs 236 crores worldwide in just two days. The Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and more celebs starrer new movie is also getting a thumping response from the audience. Despite the dark and problematic men in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial movie, the masses are flocking to cinema halls. Ranbir and Bobby alongside the rest of the cast and crew are getting a thumping response from the audience. Dharmendra has also reviewed Bobby Deol in Animal. Also Read - Animal Movie Review: Swanand Kirkire reacts to alpha male Ranbir Kapoor in movie; says 'Indian Cinema is being embarassed'

Dharmendra reacts to Bobby Deol from Animal

Bobby Deol is getting tremendous response from the fans. The actor seems to be finally getting his due as an actor. Bobby Deol debuted in the industry in 1995. And everyone compared him with Dharmendra and his brother Sunny Deol. After Aashram, the audience has been watching Bobby in a new light. And Animal is one of his best works. Dharmendra took to his social media handle and shared a movie still of Bobby from Ranbir Kapoor starrer. He wrote just two words to describe Bobby in Animal which are, "Talented Bob." The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor also added a few hearts emoticon and an evil eye emoticon. Have a look at Dharmendra's Instagram post for Bobby here: Also Read - After Tiger 3, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal creates hysteria as fans light firecrackers inside cinema halls

Watch Bobby Deol's video here:

Not just Dharmendra, even Sunny Deol praised Bobby and the love he has been getting. The Gadar 2 star shared some pictures online and wrote, "My Little brother has shaken the world." Also Read - Bobby Deol in Animal to Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur: Meet the stellar talent of the week

Recently, Bobby Deol turned emotional in front of the media. Bobby has been getting a thundering response. Fans have loved his acting chops in Animal. Though there have been complaints about Bobby Deol not having enough screen time in the movie, fans have loved every frame in which Bobby was seen. Talking about Bobby turning emotional, he was seen breaking down in front of the paparazzi. His team gathered around him and calmed him down. Bobby is overwhelmed to see the audience's response to Animal and his stint in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie.

Recently, Bobby visited a chain of theatres to check in on the audience who were watching Animal. The actor visited Gaiety Galaxy, Andheri PVR, Infinity PVR and more cinema halls. Talking about Talking about Animal movie box office collection, it opened at a super Rs 63 crore and made Rs 116 crore worldwide. On day 2, Animal saw a 4.37 percent growth than day 1, made Rs 236 crores worldwide.