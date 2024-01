Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna became a box office success. The movie made around Rs 850 crore plus at the worldwide box office. This is despite all the criticism that followed. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture received massive backlash on social media as it was blamed of being misogynist in nature. The bold and violent scenes in the film did not go down well with the viewers. Though celebs like Ram Gopal Varma, Anurag Kashyap and more praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga, there were quite a few who even cricticised Animal. Now, Nitesh Bhardwaj who played the role of Krishna in B R Chopra's Mahabharat has shared his opinion on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in the month of February? Kushi actor finally breaks silence

Nitesh Bhardwaj shares his review of Animal

In a recent interview with Etimes, Nitesh Bhardwaj said that he couldn't sit and watch Animal after the interval. He stated that he would be worried if more films like these are made and become successful at the box office. His quote read, "Action can be in Veer Rasa too, but the film is an expression of Bibhastsa Rasa. In action as well as dialogues and behaviour. I would be worried if more such films are made, and they are successful. I could not sit beyond the interval, in spite of being an ardent fan of Ranbir's acting prowess." Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor was scared to do intimate scenes with Triptii Dimri; here's how Alia Bhatt supported him

Nitesh Bhardwaj also asserted the importance of censorship of OTT content. He stated that use of cuss words in web series has kind of legitimised 'Vikriti' in humans. He is of an opinion that the audiences who enjoy it have become desensitised to its impact. He feels that all of it will have an effect on the society.

Javed Akhtar criticises Animal

Earlier, it was Javed Akhtar who had commented on Animal. At an event, he stated that it is quite dangerous that a movie with dialogues having a man asking a woman to 'lick his shoe' is dangerous. Though he did not name the film, it was reported that he was talking about Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga then took to social media to give it back to his Javed Akhtar. Despite all of this, Animal Park is in the making.