Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023 which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. As the release date of Animal is nearing, the entire team had an extravagant pre-release gathering at Malla Reddy College of Engineering in Hyderabad which was attended by Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and others.

During the event, South superstar Mahesh Babu showered praise on Ranbir and also declared himself as his huge fan. He also hailed Ranbir as the best actor in India. The Guntur Kaaram star, described the 41-year-old chocolate boy of Bollywood as his absolute favorite and also said that he had praised him before also, but Ranbir did not take him seriously. Mahesh also thanked Anil Kapoor for his inspirational presence and also wished Bobby success for his phenomenal performance.

Ranbir told Mahesh that the latter was the first superstar Mahesh Babu, he ever met and also remembered messaging him after watching Okkadu. Mahesh also replied to his message and said that he cannot thank him enough for supporting. Ranbir also chanted Jai Babu, Jai Babu. Animal and Sam Bahadur will be released on December 1, 2023. Animal will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.