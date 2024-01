Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga received a lot of backlash upon release. The movie was termed as misogynist in nature by many. Dialogues like 'lick my shoes' and more were highly discussed by the masses and the makers of Animal were blamed of showing toxic masculinity. However, the film fared well at the box office. Animal proved to be one of the biggest successes for Ranbir Kapoor as it made more than Rs 850 crore. However, the discussion over Animal is still on. Recently, Javed Akhtar seemingly called film's success 'dangerous'. Now, the makers seem to have responded to Javed Akhtar's comments. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui tops most popular contestant chart despite playing on backfoot, Vicky Jain BEATS Ankita Lokhande – Check top 5

At a film event, Javed Akhtar made a comment stating that it is a testing time for filmmakers over what kind of characters they want to create to gain applause from the society. He added, "For instance, if there's a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it's okay to slap a woman, and if the film is a super duper hit, then that's very dangerous." He did not mention Animal, however, it got linked to it as there's a dialogue in the film where a man is asking a woman to lick his shoe. Now, on X (formerly known as Twitter), the makers of Animal have responded to Javed Akhtar's comments. A tweet tagging Javed Akhtar made by Animal The Film's official handle reads, "Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism." The tweet further also states that let love be above politics and gender. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj vows to keep Anu away after Aadhya suffers panic attack? To get close to Shruti?

Check out the tweet below:

Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE ? & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it… — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) January 7, 2024

Previously, Sandeep Reddy Vanga through interviews has hit back at critics and more slamming Animal. Criticism aside, Animal is a hit and the makers even celebrated it in a big way by organising a party in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and many more marked attendance.

