After enthralling everyone with Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for Animal. The film is directed by none other than Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Animal is one of the most awaited films starring Ranbir and it has Rashmika Mandanna in the lead opposite him. The makers took to their social media handles to make a formal announcement. For New Year's Eve, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal have planned a special glimpse.

Animal makers to release FIRST LOOK

For those who have been waiting to see Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna together, tomorrow might be the day! Well, ever since the two actors have been cast together in Animal, fans have been looking forward to seeing them share the screen. And tomorrow, their curiosities might finally get some answers. The makers are going to release the first look of Animal tomorrow, that is, on 31st December 2022.

T-Series took to their social media handle and put out a poster of Animal. The blue and gold artwork poster has left everyone intrigued. The first look of Animal is going to drop at midnight. It looks like some elaborate big-budgeted movie's announcement poster. Animal is trending in Entertainment News right now.

Animal mania grips netizens

Animal is loaded with talent. From Ranbir Kapoor to Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the other cast which includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri to name a few. Ever since the makers put out the announcement of the First Look reveal on 31st, fans are going gaga.

Pictures from the sets of Animal were leaked online more than once. It created a huge uproar on Twitter. Fans were intrigued with Ranbir’s new look. And now, the excitement for the Animal’s FIRST Look is sky high.