Ranbir Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting for any update on his next, Animal. But after Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared that the new movie has been postponed, there have been no new updates whatsoever. The Animal pre-teaser was released a couple of weeks before the initial release in August. And it had bowled over fans who were looking forward to watching Animal in August. However, it was postponed. But now, we are here with the latest update on Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and more.

Animal makers planning to drop something special on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Animal is reportedly scheduled to release in December this year. And the team are planning to begin their promotional campaigns a good two months in advance. Yes, you read that right. As per a report in an online entertainment news portal, the teaser is being worked on. And they are planning to bring it around on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. The teaser cut is locked already but it has been sent to polish a bit. And if it gets finished on time, the makers might release it around RK's birthday, which is on, 28th September.

Animal makers to surprise Ranbir Kapoor fans

Everything now depends on the post-production work of the film. If not the Animal teaser, the makers might bring some or the other asset out. It could be a poster, a motion poster or something else that nobody would expect. So, they are planning to kickstart the promotions from Ranbir's birthday and will continue till the release on December 1, states a report in Pinkvilla.

Ranbir Kapoor on a break with family

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is in New York with Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor, enjoying their family time together. Ranbir and Alia have been bumping into their fans on the streets of NYC. Ranbir and Alia have happily posed for pics and selfies. Meanwhile, Ranbir had been planning on taking a break after wrapping Animal in April. He had been wanting to take a paternity break to spend time with his daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

After Animal, Ranbir might begin working on Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3. He reportedly has a Kishore Kumar biopic. It is said that he might sign Lala Amarnath biopic if Aamir Khan rejects the movie by Rajkumar Hirani. However, Ranbir has not announced any movies apart from Animal