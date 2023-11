Animal is seeing unprecedented organic buzz, which has surprised everyone. The film is set for a USD million plus opening in the US. In India, the collections could be above Rs 50 crores on day one. In short, Ranbir Kapoor looks set for the biggest opening of his career. This is the first time that Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor are coming together for a project. Also Read - Animal screening: Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor walk hand-in-hand; check out actress' special tee [Watch Video]

The presence of Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have ensured a good opening in the South as well. The first shows overseas are doing with. The initial reviews for the film are pouring in. Here are the reactions... Also Read - Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1 early estimates: Ranbir Kapoor to get an opening of Rs 100 crores?

Animal movie An sandeep reddy Mark's film ?

Exceeded all expectations!

Interval fight ??⚡?

My review 3.35/5

Especially First 15 mins is ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡

Overall good one #AnimalTheFilm#AnimalMovie #Animal #Premier pic.twitter.com/EICIFSMaxX — SALAAR (@AmarNay79067448) November 30, 2023

What a Movie ! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

A relentless thrill ride with breathtaking visuals , non stop action , and a compelling story. #RANBIR's and Bobby perfomance adds depth to the adrenaline fueled spectacle

REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #AnimalMovie #RanbirKapoor? #Dunki#SandeepReddyVanga .. pic.twitter.com/zvzBAZabU5 — Perala muneeswaraiah (@Peralamuneeswa1) November 30, 2023

Really glad that people who are seeing shows as of now are posting spoiler-free reviews! (#RanbirKapoor? #AnimalOn1stDec #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalMovie review) But till now, from whatever I have read/heard, that people have no complaints about the duration of the film. Chalo… pic.twitter.com/P4PbiZCwBm — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) November 30, 2023

#Animalmoviereview Ranbir Kapoor acting ??????? one word REVIEW : B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R

What have you cooked Sandeep Reddy Vanga ?????

Sure shot blockbuster, minimum 400 crores domestic coming ???#AnimalMovie #RanbirKapoor? #Animal pic.twitter.com/CEzWr6AYSs — jk (@jattdamuqaablaa) November 30, 2023

My honest review is here. STORY LINE : GOOD?

RANBIR's acting : good

Action : Boom ??

Rashmika : Hectic ?

Bobby : amazing?

Film is too much big not holds well.

Review : ⭐⭐⭐ #AnimalMovie #Atlee #DunkiTrailer pic.twitter.com/HsQRbOg5CN — Srkian ???? (@jawanpaltan) November 30, 2023

We can see that the initial response to Animal looks very good. The movie is having only four shows at some of the multiplexes. It is a revenge drama packed with powerful emotions.