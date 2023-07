The second half of 2023 is quite a busy one. A lot of movies are slated to hit the big screens. From Gadar 2, Jawan to Tiger 3 - a lot of big-budget movies are going to release in theatres. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Animal is also going to hit the theatres to entertain the masses. But there is a slight delay. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie was going to make it to the screens in the month of August, however, now it has been pushed to December. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made the announcement by sharing a video. Also Read - Animal postponed? Ranbir Kapoor starrer delayed for THIS reason; might clash with THESE films

Animal new release date is out now

Taking to social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that Animal will now release on December 1. In the video, he thanked fans for all the anticipation and buzz. He also revealed the reason behind the delay. He did not share much in detail but he stated that the film is in post-production phase and it is taking more time than he anticipated. He gave an example of songs on the film. He said that there are seven songs in the film made in five different languages. Which means, they have to create 35 songs. He said that they are working on songs individually as the team does not want it to simply seem like a dubbed version. Further, Sandeep Reddy Vanga clarified that the footage in the pre-teaser is actually a part of the film. Rumours had it that it was only for the promotions but Sandeep Reddy Vanga set the record straight. The makers promise a cinematic experience for the audience with Animal.

Watch Sandeep Reddy Vanga's video below:

Earlier, the teaser of Animal got all the fans excited. It brought Ranbir Kapoor in his most rugged and vicious avatar. Post its release, the makers were accused of copying a scene from a South Korean movie titled Oldboy. The hallway scene where Ranbir Kapoor is caught fighting 50 men appeared to be inspired by a scene from the film Oldboy.