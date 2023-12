Sandeep Reddy Vanga has yet again become the talk of the town. His Animal released on 1st December and since has been making headlines for various reasons. Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and more celebs in key roles. Ranbir plays an alpha male character called Rannvijay in the movie who is devoted to his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Ever since the release of Animal fans have dubbed Ranbir's character as a misogynistic one. But Sandeep has come to his defence.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga defends Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal from the misogynistic tag

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked about the misogynistic tags that his characters get. The director reveals while his Arjun Reddy was loved by the South audience, it happened only with Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer movie was one of the huge hits of the year but was also called out by many for the 'misogyny'. But when it comes to Animal, Sandeep says that not Ranbir Kapoor, but Bobby Deol's character is misogynistic. Bobby's character Abrar committed domestic rape and if people bring that up and say that, he is okay with it. It is a fact, Sandeep agrees. But he says it's nonsense when someone calls Ranbir or Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy misogynistic. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother hits back at trolls for complaining about villain Bobby Deol being a Muslim convert

The director defends his characters saying that whatever is there, talk about it and nobody is going to stop you. He highlights how despite being an abusive husband, his three wives loved him and stood by him till the very end. The filmmaker says that people only focussed on Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal and Kabir Singh and called them misogynistic and abusive. He does not understand that and frankly adds, does not like it either. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay reacts to Triptii Dimri overshadowing other stars in the film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to criticisms coming his way for his movies

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been called a lot of things because of his dark-themed movies and complex characters. The criticisms are horrible and many expect him to be quiet about it, he says. The Animal director admits that he has grown used to it now. It happened during Kabir Singh which left him shellshocked. The director reveals his Arjun Reddy was well-received by the audience. But after seeing the reaction to Kabir Singh in Bollywood, he was shocked. Talking about Animal, Sandeep took a jibe at the critics calling them lazy and saying that they copy-pasted Kabir Singh's review for Animal.