Animal fever has hit the fans ever since the pre-teaser was released, and Ranbir Kapoor in that white lungi and kurta axing out the men is the most violent scene one has ever witnessed in Bollywood yet. The pre-teaser has created so much stir online that people wonder what the trailer and film will do. Ranbir's killer transformation in Sandeep Vanga's next is being highly praised, and fans only have one word for it, and that is epic. But did you know that Ranbir wasn't the first choice for Animal? Sandeep had reportedly thought of casting South superstar as the lead in the film, but the actor rejected being a part of it.

RANBIR KAPOOR: 'ANIMAL' PRE-TEASER IS HERE… Will keep it short and simple, after watching the first glimpse of #Animal: A STORM IS COMING… And #RanbirKapoor's look is ???. Here's a sneak peek into the world created by #SandeepReddyVanga… #AnimalPreTeaser #BhushanKumar… pic.twitter.com/wpUKYzEC1r — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2023

Sandeep Vanga, who initially offered the film to Mahesh Babu, refused to be a part of it, claiming that it was too dark for him and his fans might not accept the actor in such a grey role. Well, later, the filmmaker went to Ranbir Kapoor, and he said yes to it. And look at the final cut of the film. Can you imagine anyone else apart from Ranbir for this film? No right? That's the magic RK brings to his roles, be it in any film; he gives his 100 percent, and Animal is definitely one of his most challenging films as it's his first in a grey and dark role.

Ranbir, in one of his interviews, spoke about his experience in doing Animal, saying this film has forced him to come out of his comfort zone. "It's a new territory for me. It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has shades of grey. He is very alpha, something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it.".

The film is all set to release on August 11, 2023, and it features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead and in the supporting role. Are you excited?