Animal made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has set the box office on fire. Fans are in awe of Ranbir Kapoor's performance, and viewers are talking about the epic scenes of the movie. However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is facing immense backlash from critics for the 'mistreatment of women' in his films. Scenes where Ranbir Kapoor has choked Rashmika Mandanna to the one where Tripti Dimri to made to lick the boots has enraged feminists. Others felt the nude scene of Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri was uncalled for. Many feel it is worrisome for society that a film full of toxic masculine characters like Animal is drawing in huge numbers. Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor's alpha male Vijay is misogynist, toxic; netizen root for these Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan characters

Aamir Khan's old video goes viral after Animal's success

Aamir Khan had once given an interview where he said that filmmakers who are incompetent story-tellers used a lot of sex and violence to tell stories. He hinted that sex was used as a means of titillation and it was exploitative. The old video of the 1990s is going viral all over. But netizens have reminded him that filmmaking and story-telling have changed drastically. They said that films are more closer to reality. Others told him that he was in Ghajini one of the most violent Indian films, and also produced Delhi Belly which was full of innuendos and abuses. Also Read - Animal box office collection update: Ranbir Kapoor new movie hits Rs 425 crore mark; beats Jawan and registers insane numbers in the US

Take a look at the video where Aamir Khan said poor filmmakers use excessive sex and violence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jist (@jist.news)

Fans also reminded him of great filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino made classic movies that were high in both sex and violence. In fact, even Shah Rukh Khan's old video where he speaks of doing films that treat women in a right manner is being trolled a bit. After all, he has movies like Anjaam and Darr in his repertoire. Also Read - Charu Shankar in Animal, Anushka Shetty is Baahubali 2 and more actresses who played mothers to celebs older or of the same age

Trending Now

Animal has Ranbir Kapoor in the role of a neglected son whose love for his dad, Balbir (Anil Kapoor) borders on maniacal. When his father gets shot by someone, he decides to become the perfect son and end all the enemies. While many have tried to understand the concept of childhood neglect and abandonment, others feel Balbir is not a toxic father like Ronit Roy of Udaan.