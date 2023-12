The excitement around Animal is going to get only higher after this information has come out. Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, who have been ruling hearts and the box office with their latest release, Animal, also had a kissing scene in the film. But it was deleted from the theatre release by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. And now the latest update is that the deleted kissing scene will be a part of the OTT version. Yes. As per reports in an interview with The Quint, Bobby Deol revealed," There are these two brothers; they want to kill each other, but there’s a love that they have for each other. I’m going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love.". Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's character inspired from The Godfather? Sandeep Reddy Vanga debunks Ram Gopal Varma's theory

Adding further, Bobby revealed he has a kissing scene with Ranbir Kapoor, but it got cut in the theatre release and might be a part of the Netflix release. Sharing how Sandeep Reddy Vanga narrated the kissing scene, Bobby says,"'You're fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute.". Also Read - Animal success effect: Bobby Deol frenzy causes tiff between two major OTT platforms

Animal OTT release date.

Well, this piece of information has left the fans intrigued. Reportedly, Animal will be releasing on OTT in the next month of January, on January 14 or 15, which is a holiday release.

Animal box office collection so far.

Animal is creating a huge stir at the box office, has earned more than 750 crore across the globe, and has defeated all the big releases, including Gadar 2.