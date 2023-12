Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has been declared as a blockbuster hit. Within three days of its release, Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has hit the mark of Rs 350 crore with its worldwide collection. In India, it has gone past Rs 200 crore mark. Fans are in love with Ranbir Kapoor's fierce avatar, something that they have never seen before. Thus, Animal is drawing a lot of attention from all corners. While Ranbir Kapoor's performance is being hailed, the film has also received some negative reviews. Despite all of it, Animal is ruling at the box office. Now, the buzz is about its OTT release. Also Read - Bobby Deol in Animal, Vijay Varma in Mirzapur and more actors who created huge impact in movies, web series despite small roles

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here for all the latest Entertainment News

Also Read - Sam Bahadur box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal new movie fails Monday litmus test; witnesses massive drop in numbers

Where and when to watch Animal on OTT

It is being reported that Animal's OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix. As per a report in SiasatDaily.com, Animal is going to follow the same path followed by other recent films and will keep a gap of almost 45 to 60 days between its theatrical and OTT release. Thus, fans can expect Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to release on OTT only in the month of January. As per the report, the makers of Animal are looking at Sanskranti week to release the film on Netflix and cash on the holidays for viewership. So either on 14th of 15th January, fans can expect Animal to hit Netflix. However, there is no confirmation over these reports as yet. But it is given that Animal will be a hit on OTT as well as the hype around it is pretty crazy. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film registers historic numbers on first Monday; to cross Rs 400 mark worldwide?

Trending Now

Here's a video of Animal team enjoying a Burj Khalifa

Animal box office update

Talking about Animal's box office collection, on its first day, the movie made a smashing business of Rs 63.8 crore in India. On its second day, that is, first Saturday, it went up to Rs 66.27 crore. It collected the maximum amount of first Sunday as its box office collection was Rs 71.46 crore. On first Monday, Animal saw a drop in numbers. However, it still made big as Animal minted Rs 39.9 crore on day 4. The total collection of the film stands at Rs

241.43 crore. It is one of the highest grossing films of the year 2023 after Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and many more.