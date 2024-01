It is confirmed. Animal is coming on Netflix on Republic Day 2024. The film has made Rs 915 crores so far worldwide. It is one of the blockbusters coming from Bollywood in 2023. Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles is also the most discussed films of recent times. Everyone has an opinion on the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, with the majority slamming the glorified violence and misogyny running through the narrative. Well, the film is going to come on Netflix. The run-time is a bit longer as Sandeep Reddy Vanga has included one extended scene. Also Read - Animal on OTT: Sandeep Reddy Vanga confesses to a faulty theatrical edit; will Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's kiss make the cut?

Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga to include this scene in the narrative

Animal has a run-time of three hours 21 minutes in the theatres. It seems the version on Netflix will have a run-time of three hours 29 minutes. The movie will have a scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna that was omitted out from the theatrical version. Sandeep Reddy Vanga feels it will make the narrative richer for the audience. We have to see how the global audience receives Animal. The movie has stirred up a lot of debate even in the actor fraternity of India. Given the diverse audience of Netflix, we have to see how they take it.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the OTT release of Animal

Animal, made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga ran into a bit of an issue as Murad Khetani filed a complaint against the producers. He had alleged financial discrepancy. The case was heard in the Delhi High Court. Talking about the extended cut, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, "Now, I will be using those 5-6 minutes extra." Animal is the story of a father Balbir (Anil Kapoor) who neglects his doting son Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) when he is a child. Later, when Balbir gets shot, his son unleashes mayhem on those he believes to be the perpetrators. It will be battling against Fighter which is coming in theatres on that weekend.