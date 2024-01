Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has been a huge success at the box office and the movie has been creating a storm on social media. The movie has minted more than Rs 500 crore in India, while it has collected $15 million in North America. The film has been controversial for several reasons but has managed to impress everyone with its storyline and plot. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal misses Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of Chhaava, 'The smile that you have... '

The makers of the team recently released a video wherein Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol recalled the time they were shooting for Animal. During the climax fight scene between Bobby and Ranbir. Ranbir spoke her heart out about the climax scene between Bobby and Ranbir. Ranbir shared that Animal was his first action film and he took out his badass in the film. Ranbir said that his trainers were taking his pictures in the gum as he was the first one to remove his shirt in the film.

Ranbir said that when he removed his shirt, the whole unit started clapping that 'hero ne shirt nikali'. But, later two days later when Bobby removed his shirt, he and his trainer started crying. Animal is the second highest-grossing film in Indian cinema after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film is also the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film. On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Love Aur War and Ramayana.