Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is now on Netflix. Ever since the Animal OTT release, the film has yet again grabbed headlines and is making news for various reasons. It was just a couple of weeks ago that Animal was released in theatres. It got mixed response from the audience. A lot of people called out Animal for its toxic masculinity and misogyny. Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to the conversations around the movie. Here's what he has to say...

Animal on OTT: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on conversations about toxic masculinity post-release of his film

Animal is about a son's unwavering and boundless love for his father. He considers himself alpha male and has a very toxic personality. Ranbir slipped into the character very well and convincingly played the role of Ranviijay. Fans were bowled over by his acting chops in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial movie, Animal. Recently, a video clip was revealed by Netflix India upon the release of Animal on OTT. He talked about how Animal started a healthy conversation around toxic masculinity. He feels it is a great thing because cinema starts conversations around it. "If something is wrong, if you don't show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it," he says in the video.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about playing of Rannvijay Singh in Animal

The actor shares that the cast members are all playing roles. Ranbir shares that as actors they have empathy for their characters since they have to essay them perfectly on-screen. However, he says the ball is in the audience's court. He feels that the audience must decide what's wrong. He also adds that one can make a film on the wrong person. He feels if a film is not made on such a person, the society will never improve.

Bobby Deol supported Ranbir's statement. He said that the storytelling is a reflection of a society. He adds that it shows what is happening in the society. Bobby feels there are so many things that are not discussed. What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's take on Animal? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.