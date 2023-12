Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal is one of the most loved movies of 2023. Sandeep Reddy Vanga brought violence on screen and packaged Ranbir and Bobby in such a way that everyone is going gaga over their acting chops in the recently released new movie. But, what if the theatrical version was not meant to be the way it was released? Well, director Sandeep has confessed to the faulty theatrical version of Animal. Amid the rumours of Animal on OTT release, the filmmaker has made an interesting revelation.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga makes a big revelation about Animal theatrical version

In conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta, the director of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer new movie Animal revealed he is working on the editing of Animal for its OTT release. The director is disappointed that a few scenes were left out from the movie which he will be adding in the OTT version. Sandeep says he found many problems after watching the movie again. He talked about off-song, make-up issues, and costume issues in some scenes while talking about the problems.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga confesses to having no idea what happened as the sound went haywire. The director had been editing in five languages because of which he lost track of which language sound he was checking in Chennai. Sandeep adds that the last 20 days were horrible as they slept in the mixing room for 3 to 4 days. He regrets not spending more time there.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga to include Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor's kiss in Animal OTT version?

Sandeep says he was editing the movie as he felt there was a problem in 1 or 2 scenes. Sandeep says he will be using different and additional shots from the same take. "One thing I felt was I should have left the 3 hours 30 minutes instead of 3 hours 21 minutes. I don’t know why I edited those 8-9 minutes. Now, I will be using those 5-6 minutes extra," Sandeep confesses. Well, this comes after the big revelation by Bobby Deol about having a kiss with Ranbir in the movie. Vanga also revealed why he deleted the scene. It was because he did not want it to dilute the zip scene. Will the OTT version include the same? Only Sandeep can tell. He loves surprising viewers.