Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and others released on December 1. After more than a month of its theatrical release, Animal made its way to OTT. The movie helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now streaming on Netflix. Once again netizens are pouring in their reviews for Animal. A lot of fans were disappointed to not see the extended cut. Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor's kiss on the cheeks scene was missing from the OTT version too. However, the debate of Animal promoting Alpha male and misogyny has once again gained momentum. Now, netizens are of belief that Radikaa Sarathkumar has indirectly taken a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Radikaa Sarathkumar has penned about a recent movie. She reviewed a movie asking fans whether they have watched a cringed movie? She further wrote that she felt like throwing up after watching a particular film and that she is pretty angry. Though she did not name the film or the director, actors, a lot of netizens decoded her tweet and wrote that she is talking about none other than Animal. Radikaa Sarathkumar is a popular name of the South Indian film industry. She has worked in many Tamil and Telugu movies. She has also been a part of a few Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies. She is said to have acted in more than 200 movies.

Check out Radikaa's post below and reactions.

Have anyone cringed watching a movie? I wanted to throw up watching a particular movie????so so angry — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) January 27, 2024

I think you are talking about ANIMAL, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.. ?#AnimalOnNetflix — Milind Gadagkar (@milxind) January 27, 2024

Check out Animal public review below:

Talking about Animal, the movie started streaming on Netflix on January 26. Since then it is trending on social media. The movie was a massive box office success as it made more than Rs 850 crore in worldwide collection. Now, there's Animal Park on the way. The sequel is expected to have Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role. The release date of the same has not been revealed as yet.