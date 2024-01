Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which was released in theatres in December 2023 won millions of hearts with the storyline and plot. Actress Triptii Dimri received immense praise for her onscreen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor and within no time she emerged as a national crush. The actress played a small role in the film but left an impact on the minds of the people. Well, fans are gushing over Triptii's hotness and loved her performance in the film. Well, recently Triptii spoke her heart out about the success of her film and how she felt. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - After Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna wants to romance these Bollywood and Telugu stars

In an interview with ANI, Triptii said that she got an overwhelming response from Animal and she thanked her stars every night before going to sleep for whatever had happened because she felt she got lucky. She even added that she feels it is a very special moment in her life. The gorgeous actress said that it feels good when your work and your audiences connect with you. Also Read - Fighter Opening Day Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone actioner to lag behind Animal, Jawan, Pathaan?

Watch Triptii Dimri's interview video

#WATCH | Delhi | On the success of her film 'Animal', actor Triptii Dimri says, "I have got a very overwhelming response for 'Animal'. I thank my stars every night before I go to sleep for whatever has happened because I feel that I got lucky. I feel that it is a very special… pic.twitter.com/8kmh1QzFxv — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Triptii added that it is a satisfying feeling and she is happy and grateful. The actress said that she knew that the film was going to be a huge success but did not know that people would connect to her character so much. She calls it unexpected but beautiful. Also Read - Animal on OTT: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna film to release with extended cut; fans of the actress are in for a surprise

Trending Now

On the work front, Triptii will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 as per reports. The Anurag Basu directorial will soon go on floors in the first quarter of 2024. Animal will be dropped on Netflix on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day and Vicky Kausha's Sam Bahadur will also be released on the same day on OTT.