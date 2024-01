Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's movie Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga became a massive hit at the box office. It made it to the theatres on December 1, 2023 and smashed many records. Animal made more than Rs 800 crore at the box office. Now fans are waiting for its OTT release. As per the reports, Animal is expected to release on Netflix. It is reported that Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor and others will start streaming from January 26, 2024. However, now there is a court case involved. Reports suggest that alleged co-producer Cine1 Studios has sued T-Series over non-payment and demanded a stay on Animal's OTT release. Also Read - Animal: Anurag Kashyap's praise for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film upsets Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover? Avinash Tiwary mourns for naive audience

As per a report in DNA, Cine1 Studios has filed a case against T-Series in Delhi High Court claiming that the production house hasn't paid its share in Animal's intellectual property rights. The complainant has reportedly argued that the production houses entered into a contract under which Cine1 Studios had a 35 percent profit share, also claiming that it is entitled a 35 percent share through intellectual property rights. Stating that there has been a breach in the Acquisition Agreement signed, Cine1 Studios has demanded that Animal should not be released on Netflix. The report has Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi appearing for Cine1 saying, "They (T-Series) have been collecting all the money but I have not been paid a single penny... I have a long relationship with them but they do not respect the agreement. I had the regard for the relationship and the sanctity of the contract, therefore, I did not rush to court." Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's Wake Up Sid co-star Konkona Sensharma expresses displeasure against his film; here’s what she has to say

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Amit Sibal appearing for T-Series claimed that Cine1 Studios did not invest money in the film and gave up all the intellectual property rights for Rs 2.6 crore. An amendment was made on August 2, 2022 to the contract and as per the same, Rs 2.6 crore were given. The next hearing in this case is going to take place on January 18, 2024. It remains to be seen if Ranbir Kapoor's Animal's OTT release gets delayed or not because of this court case.