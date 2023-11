Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal new song, Papa Meri Jaan, has just dropped, and boy, the superstar actor RK has bowled over his fans with his intriguing looks and acting skills. Ranbir Kapoor shows off his most vulnerable side in the song and his fanatic love for his father, Anil Kapoor, in the film. The acting skills of Ranbir at this particular level is a master class for all aspiring actors. The song Papa Meri Jaan highlights the complexity of the relationship between a father and son and leaves fans curious on a whole new level. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande fans heartbroken with Vicky Jain's behaviour; netizens reminded of Ranbir Kapoor and lipstick matter

Check out the fans reactions to Ranbir Kapoor's song, Papa Meri Jaan.

Will be Seated to Watch this One! ?

Quite Intrigued to Witness the World of #Animal which Vanga has created?

Sonu Nigams’s Vocals are so Soulful ?

RK Looks ?#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/4fmVfQI0yA — ℝ ? ? ℍ ? (@Broken__Bad__) November 14, 2023

The Last 30 seconds of #PapaMeriJaan are pure GOOSEBUMPS?

We can see the #Animal is severely injured but he pours Single Malt whiskey in his glass and takes over the control of his private jet. These raw visuals combined w/ scary instrumentals ensure that your jaw is dropped? pic.twitter.com/6A75ENVmu7 — RKN (@RanbirKnation) November 14, 2023

When I compare it to the other two songs, the music might not be as good, but the emotions it evokes are unique. #PapaMeriJaan #AnimalTheFilm #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/8PLbOfRRhk — Tanbir ?? (@TanbirXRanbir) November 14, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor is every bit an animal in this song, and you cannot wait to know what's going on in his mind. It looks like Sandeep Vanga has hit the right chord once again as the fans are hailing the new song. And questioning Vanga: What is he up to? Animal is indeed going to be a revelation for all Ranbir Kapoor fans. Are you excited to witness this beautiful rendition created by Ranbir and Sandeep Vanga this December? The film features Rashmika Mandanna as RK's leading lady.