was super excited to work with in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. However, it is said that the actress has opted out of the film, and the reason behind it is Imtiaz Ali's movie Chamkila. Animal was announced on 1st January 2021, and the movie was supposed to release this year. However, it is yet to go on the floors and reportedly has been pushed to 2023. The movie also stars and in pivotal roles.

A source told E-Times, "Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director's next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director."

"She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot and unfortunately due to this development, she won't be able to shoot for 'Animal' as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. So, RK and Pari fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a new project to bring them together on screen," added the source.

Parineeti, who is currently judging Hunarbaaz, also has 's Uunchai lined up. The film also stars , , and others. Well, 2021 was a good year for Parineeti as the actress impressed one and all with her performance in back-to-back three films, Saina, The Girl On The Train, and . Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar were theatrical releases, but unfortunately due to the pandemic, they failed to make a mark at the box office. However, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar received an amazing response when it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The audience called it one of the best performances of Parineeti's career.