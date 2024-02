Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is winning hearts. The film released on December 1, 2023 and has rocked at the box office. The performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and others won hearts. The movie has received praises while some section of the audience feel it is a violent film. A few also feel that it is an anti-feminist movie. People have criticised the maker of the film for promoting violence. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been trolled for making Ranvijay and Abrar so violent. Well, the filmmaker did create one such character before as well. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor lets go of his bearded Animal look; fans wonder if he's gone clean shaven for Ramayana or Love and War

Yes, we are talking about Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh was also a violent guy and very possessive about his girlfriend. Shahid Kapoor was praised for his performance and so is Ranbir. Many have loved the angry young men created by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri wishes rumoured beau Sam Merchant on his birthday; shares unseen pictures from their past

Is Kabir Singh collaborating with Ranvijay from Animal for Animal Park?

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He was asked if he would be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park as Kabir Singh. For the unversed, Animal Park is the sequel to Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Ranbir will be playing a double role in Animal Park and the film is currently in process.

Shahid was asked if Kabir Singh and Ranvijay from Animal will collaborate for Animal Park. Speaking Bollywood Bubble, Shahid Kapoor said that he finds the idea of Kabir Singh and Ranvijay coming together very unlikely. He said that certain things are very exciting for the audience but the ball is not in his court and it is not easy to bring Kabir and Ranvijay together.

Shahid Kapoor feels Kabir Singh X Ranvijay is a good idea

He said that the universes are quite different and said that if something like that happens it would be great but it is doubtful that it will happen.

He shared, "If something like that happens, it would be great but is it practically possible? Is it doable? Who will write it? When will it happen? There are so many practical things that happen."

Well, the idea of Kabir Singh and Ranvijay coming together sounds interesting to us!