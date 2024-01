Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in main roles. The film managed to win millions of hearts across the globe and created a storm on social media. The film will soon get a sequel that will have a darker side to it. Animal was one of the highest-earning films of 2023 and made its debut on Netflix last weekend. The film set social media on fire with discussions on the film's future post the epic climax scene. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal: Is this when Sandeep Reddy Vanga begins shooting for Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor?

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga hinted at a sequel titled 'Animal Park' at the film's climax. They even introduced the prospect of more formidable characters as he promised a darker narrative. Well, in a recent interview with TimesNow, director Vanga spoke about Animal Park and how it will be bigger and crazier. Earlier, he told reporters that he and actor Ranbir Kapoor have plans to collaborate on a sequel that promises to be 'darker and more violent'.

Watch Animal trailer

Sandeep even gave yet another hint as he said that Animal Park will surpass the expectations of the audience and will have more intensity and brutal action scenes. Sandeep's interesting deets created curiosity among the masses as they ant to see how he planned to expand the Animal universe.

Animal was released on December 1 and it has managed to collect over Rs 900 crore at the box office.