After the super success of Animal, now Animal Park is on the way. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed that the sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film is in the offing. Those who have watched Animal would know what lies ahead in Animal Park. We shall see the big fight between Ranvijay Singh and his lookalike. Both the roles will be played by Ranbir Kapoor. There is a lot of anticipation around Animal Park as Sandeep Reddy Vanga has promised that the sequel will be crazier and bigger than Animal. Now, here's an update about its shooting schedule and more. Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri shares her marriage plans; reveals how her future husband should be

Animal Park: Check out latest updates on script and more

As per a report in Mid-day, the shooting of Animal Park will begin in 2025. Ranbir Kapoor has to complete Nitesh Tiwari's movie Ramayana and he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love And War. It is after the completion of these films that Ranbir Kapoor will begin work on Animal Park. But the basic structure of the script of Animal Park is ready. A source informed the portal that the basic structure of the sequel was ready when Animal was being written as it was always going to be multi-film outing. The sequel will focus on the rivalry between Ranvijay and his lookalike and will also be about the domestic feud between him and Geetanjali played by Rashmika Mandanna. Animal Park will also focus on Ranvijay's bond with his son. As we know, Animal was more about Ranvijay and his need to seek attention and love from his father who always stayed busy with work. It is being stated that Animal Park will be more darker than Animal. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan to work with Triptii Dimri in Anurag Basu movie? Actor reacts

When will Animal Park release?

Animal also starred Bobby Deol. The actor played the antagonist Abrar in the film. He actually happens to be a brother of Ranvijay. But the rivalry between them brings a dramatic ending to Abrar. Now, it is his brother who is going to seek revenge. Though there is great anticipation for Animal Park, fans will have to wait for a long time for its release. If the shooting will begin only in 2025 then fans can expect it to release in 2026. But only Sandeep Reddy Vanga can confirm on the release date of the film. Meanwhile, Animal is on Netflix for all to enjoy.