Animal Park Update: Sandeep Reddy Vanga CONFIRMS release plan; Ranbir Kapoor plays powerful role, sequel character REVEALS…

After months of speculation and anticipation from fans, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally shared crucial details about Animal Park which serves as the sequel to his superhit film Animal. The update reveals the shooting schedule details and provides essential information for the story development and Ranbir Kapoor's character. This information was shared during a virtual media interaction held before the Japan premiere of Animal, which has once again sparked immense discussion about the film.

When will Animal Park's shooting begin?

In a Zoom interaction, Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirmed that the shooting of Animal Park will begin in mid-2027. He clarified that before that, he will complete his current film Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. This film is currently in production. Vanga also stated that the delay in Animal Park is not due to any creative issues, but simply because of his busy shooting schedule. He mentioned that the story for the sequel had been finalized a long time ago.

Why is the sequel named Animal Park?

During the interaction, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also explained why he chose the name Animal Park for the film. According to him, the sequel will expand the world of Animal, introducing several dangerous and complex characters. It will no longer be just the story of one man, but a story of the clash of many animals.

He explained that the character of Aziz, who was introduced in the first part, will now emerge as a major force. The story will now focus on the conflict between two look-alike brothers. The word "Park" in the title signifies an arena where multiple forces exist, and everyone is vying for dominance.

Ranbir Kapoor to play a double role

Ranbir Kapoor, who was also present at the virtual press meet, confirmed that he will be playing a double role in Animal Park. He will return as Ranvijay Singh, and will also play the villainous character of Aziz. A glimpse of this double role was shown in the post-credits scene of Animal, which will now form the main basis of the sequel's story. The movie will present a dramatic battle between two opposing characters who hold different emotional and ideological beliefs.

Expectations are sky-high after the success of Animal

Animal became a worldwide box office hit in 2023 when it earned more than ₹900 crore at international theaters. The film received mixed reviews from critics but audiences developed a strong emotional bond with its characters. Animal Park will continue the story by examining relationships and identity and violence and morality to a deeper extent. Fans are waiting for the much-anticipated sequel to arrive.

