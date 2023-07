Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and others is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It is supposed to arrive in August this year. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is going to showcase a very different side of Ranbir in this one. However, it seems the movie has been delayed. Yes, you read that right. A fresh report has surfaced which has created a mayhem on Twitter and amongst Ranbir Kapoor fans. Everyone has been looking forward to watching him Animal and the Animal Pre-teaser had just blown away everyone. However, Animal is reportedly not ready. Also Read - Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol make super HOT appearance in classy casuals; netizens troll the Animal actor's 'beggarly' ripped jeans

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna delayed for THIS reason?

As per a report in an online entertainment news portal, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has been delayed due to postproduction work. The buzz online states that due to the VFX, the movie is delayed. However, there is no official confirmation from the production house or the director who had previously shut down the delay rumours with a pre-teaser. A Boxofficeworldwife.com report states that some post-production work is unfinished and hence, it might release in the last quarter of 2023. Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan also tweeted out saying that Animal has been postponed.

Animal new release date; to CLASH with these films at the box office?

As per the report, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor might arrive on 1st December. Its initial confirmed date is 11th August 2023. And if it is still going to be released on the said that it would clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and more celebs starrer OMG 2. But if as per the report, it releases in December, the movie might clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Fukrey 3. Plus, it's a week away from Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.

Watch the Animal Pre-teaser video here:

Animal movie deets

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and more apart from Ranbir and Rashmika. A few pics and videos from the sets of Animal were leaked online which created a huge buzz for the movie. Ranbir will be seen in a very bloody avatar in this one. It is an intense and never-before-seen avatar of the actor. It is said to revolve around a father-and-son relationship against the backdrop of the underworld. Let's wait for an official announcement regarding the delay, until then everything is speculated.