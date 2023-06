Ranbir Kapoor single-handedly axing the crowd will instantly give you jitters, and fans are overwhelmed to see this nail-biting transformation of the actor and are calling it epic. The moment you hit the play button of the Animal pre-teaser, it will leave you hooked on the screens, and fans are going gaga over the entire pre-teaser and are asking the makers to release the teaser right away. You can see Ranbir Kapoor wearing a white kurta along with a, and boy, he will give you goosebumps with that one bloody glimpse of him as he lives the title of the film Animal. Also Read - Is Ranbir Kapoor following Kartik Aaryan’s footsteps to promote his next release Animal? [Exclusive]

Watch the epic pre-teaser of Animal; Ranbir Kapoor's look will instantly give you chills.

RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ PRE-TEASER IS HERE… Will keep it short and simple, after watching the first glimpse of #Animal: A STORM IS COMING… And #RanbirKapoor’s look is ???. Here’s a sneak peek into the world created by #SandeepReddyVanga… #AnimalPreTeaser #BhushanKumar… pic.twitter.com/wpUKYzEC1r — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2023

As @imvangasandeep promised, this one is going to be the MOST VIOLENT BOLLYWOOD FILM EVER... #RanbirKapoor is on a KILLING SPREE in the #Animal pre-teaser..? The gangster saga releases in CINEMAS on AUGUST 11 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! @MuradKhetani @TSeries pic.twitter.com/tCc2Dp7Kgp — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 11, 2023

The fans cannot get over the Animal pre-teaser, and they are extremely excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor in this never-before-seen avatar. This is the first time the actor will be seen in a grey role and super negative character. Reportedly, south superstar Mahesh Babu was first approached for Animal, but he refrained due to the character's extreme greyness and the fact that he felt that his fans wouldn't accept him in such a negative role. Ranbir Kapoor stepped in, and boy, after watching the pre-teaser of Animal, fans cannot imagine anyone else but only Ranbir Kapoor. The film features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, earlier Parineeti Chopra was cast opposite the actor, but she left the film. Animal also features Bobby Deol in the significant role.