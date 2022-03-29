recently wrapped up co-starring and directed by . And after wrapping up the film, he will soon Ranbir will move on to his next which is Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Animal is one of the most anticipated films starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film's cast also includes and . Earlier, was also a part of Animal. However, reports claimed that the Saina actress backed out for Imtiaz Ali's film Chamkila. And now, reports have surfaced on Parineeti's replacement. Ranbir Kapoor has found his leading lady in none other than Pushpa's Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt call it a wrap; couple seeks blessing of almighty in Varanasi

You read that right. A report in Pinkvilla stated that Rashmika has been signed for Animal. Sandeep and thought that the Geetha Govindam actress perfectly fit the bill. Also, the makers thought that bringing a fresh pair on-screen will be a good decision rather than repeating the pairing with Ranbir Kapoor with other actresses. Both director and producer felt that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will set the silver screens on fire with their chemistry in Animal. It is said that their characters share an interesting dynamic in the film.

While Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with Luv Ranjan's film co-starring , he is expected to wrap up the film soon. And will begin shooting for Animal this summer itself. Animal, reportedly, is based against the backdrop of the gun mafia in India. Ranbir Kapoor's character belongs to the family of gangsters which is led by his father. Anil Kapoor plays his father in Animal. Other deets about the film have been kept under the wraps. This is the first collaboration between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor. He is known for Arjun Reddy and the Hindi adaptation of the same, .