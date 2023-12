Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is clearly audience's favourite. People have not only loved the film but have also referred as how this film is a game changer for Indian cinema. Many movie goers have watched the film more than once in theatres. Unfortunately, the movie has been given thumbs down by the critics. Almost every film critic is bashing Sandeep Reddy Vanga's violence and misogynistic approach of the film. However, another director who doesn't believe in film critics critic, Ram Gopal Verma has now come out in support of 'Animal.'

Ram Gopal Verma bashes film critics

We all are aware that the Satya director is not too fond of anyone especially the film critics. Even film critics share the same disliking towards him as his films have rarely been given thumbs up by them. RGV recently took his social media and bashed film critics left, right and center over the negative reviews given by them to Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Also Read - Animal: Bobby Deol's on-screen wife Mansi Taxak talks about marital rape scene in Ranbir Kapoor film; says 'wanted to show audience what real animal..'

He took a dig by stating that how today no one cares what critics think or say. If people would have taken the reviews seriously clearly Animal would have bombed at the box office. But as the Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri starrer is busy breaking all the box office records that ever existed, it's clear that people have turn deaf ears to the online reviews by the film journalists. Check out Ram Gopal Verma's tweet below Also Read - Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 360 crore mark; beats lifetime of his highest grossing film

5 TAKE AWAYS for the CINEMA CRITICIS of INDIA from ANIMAL film 1.

The WORST reviewed film becoming thd MOST watched film of INDIA proves that CRITICS make zero difference to a film’s BOX OFFICE 2.

CRITICS don’t know Jack shit about why the audience will like in a film 3.… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 10, 2023

Animal: Breaking box office records

Animal has crossed the 400-crore mark at Indian the box office. The fact that there is no big release in the coming week is also helping Animal to garner huge box office numbers. With the success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now confirmed that the sequel to Animal, Animal Park shooting will commence soon. The director seems ready for more criticism and bashing as he stated that Animal Park will be darker and meaner. Ranbir Kapoor most likely will shooting for Animal Park by next year.