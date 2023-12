Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in lead roles has been receiving mixed reactions since its release. Few netizens feel that the film is promoting violence, but others are in love with Ranbir and Bobby's performance. In the film, these two actors are seen fighting with each other with bare chests. Well, in an interview actor Kamaljeet Rana, who played the role of Ranbir's cousin in Animal spilled interesting details about the climax shot. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal: Is this when Sandeep Reddy Vanga begins shooting for Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kamaljeet shared that Ranbir and Bobby shot the climax scene in freezing temperature. He revealed that whenever the director said he was ready, they were ready and removed their shirts. He even said to imagine the number of cigarettes they had to smoke because there were multiple takes. He said that the scene was shot in five days and the deep dedication that Ranbir and Bobby showed in the film was remarkable. He even said that the two had a hand-to-hand fight and had to lie down.

Actor Gagandeep Singh also said that they were not able to stand in the chilly weather even after wearing winter clothes. But, he appreciated how Ranbir and Bobby were bare-chested and gave their best performance. Well, Ranbir and Bobby play rivals in the film. Animal is about the complicated relationship between a father and son.