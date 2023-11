Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Animal is set to release on December 1, 2023. The trailer of the movie helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga released yesterday and what a terrific trailer it is! Ranbir Kapoor as an aggressive, violent man managed to impress one and all. The story is about a son's love for his father that grows beyond control. Rashmika Mandanna plays his leading lady in the film. Ever since the trailer released, Animal is trending on Twitter with netizens praising the cast and the makers. An event was also held wherein Ranbir Kapoor spoke at length about his experience of shooting for Animal. Also Read - THIS actress rejected Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; Top 9 actresses who refused to star in big movies

Ranbir Kapoor's description of Animal

While talking about the film, Ranbir Kapoor described Animal as an 'adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. He stated that the core of the film is family bond as story is about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. Talking about his character, Ranbir Kapoor stated that it is the darkest and the most complex character he has ever played. He said that violence is about mind, what a human mind is capable of and what is right or wrong. He said that the film will make the audience think whether he is the antagonist or the character played by Bobby Deol. Also Read - Alia Bhatt has an oops moment and it’s related it Ranbir Kapoor [Watch video]

All about Bobby Deol's character in Animal

As per reports, Bobby Deol is going to play the character of a mute in the film. In the trailer, he has no dialogues. He is indeed one of the most menacing villains one has seen so far. At the event, Bobby Deol praised Ranbir Kapoor and called him the most humble and down to earth personality. He praised Ranbir Kapoor as an actor.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the film. Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir Kapoor's father in the film. In the trailer, fans can notice the strained relationship between father and the son. It is how the father behaved during son's childhood days that has an effect when he grows up. It is expected that Animal will do wonders at the box office. Fingers crossed.