Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is one of the most awaited films now. The teaser of the film has raised the excitement level and people have loved Ranbir's new avatar. The songs of the film, Papa Meri Jaan, Hua Main and others have touched the hearts of the audience. A terrific teaser and the soulful, soft songs have been the best combination for fans. Ranbir looks brilliant in the teaser and the songs. He has shown why he is one of the best actors and can do any type of character perfectly.

Now, Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about his character in Animal. He also revealed why he decided to do the movie. He shared that he was drawn towards the film because of its intense storyline. He mentioned that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has given two impactful and powerful films earlier with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

Why Ranbir chose to do Animal?

However, Ranbir's decision to do Animal was not just based on this. He added that he did the film because of its script, the character and he wanted to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He further spoke about what he liked about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous films Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy.

Ranbir compares his character from Animal with Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy

He said that both the characters, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy are tough and uncompromising and his character from Animal is somewhat similar. However, the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character sets his role apart from Kabir and Arjun.

He further spoke about his character in Animal and said that the character is full of strength and determination but there is also an element of vulnerability and internal conflict that make him more relatable and human.

Watch the video of the Animal team in Dubai here:

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others. The film is set to release on December 1 and will face Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur at the Box office.