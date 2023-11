Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The makers released the trailer of Animal and fans are gushing over Ranbir's beast mode. Ever since the trailer was released, it has been trending on the internet. It has been receiving positive reviews from the netizens. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol rejected these blockbusters that could have made him the biggest star in the industry

Amidst all this, a video clip from Akshay Kuma and Amitabh Bachchan's 2005 starrer Waqt: The Race Against Time and Ek Rishta is going viral on social media for various reasons. Netizens feel that Ranbir's Animal has been inspired by Waqt and they have pointed out similarities between the two films. They are also calling it 'The wrong Animal Trailer'.

The video shows similarities in the father and son bond between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. They have compared their relationship with Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in both films Waqt and Ek Rishta.

In the film, Akshay is seen repeatedly calling Papa, mirroring Ranbir's dialogue in Animal Trailer. Moreover, Akshay's character proposes to Amitabh as they exchange father-son roles. In Animal trailer, Ranbir shares the same bond with Anil.

In another scene, Rashmika's character Geetanjali urges Ranbir's character to choose between her and his father, like Karisma Kapoor's character had urged Akshay in the film. A user wrote, 'Rashmika se bolo Karishma se dialogues bolna seekh le', another one said, 'Akki did it first 'jaanwar' in 1999'. Third user said, 'Time ke against race thi (emojis) akshay pahle hi aayega na.'.

Animal is all set to release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The film will also feature Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in main roles.