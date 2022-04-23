Animal: Ranbir Kapoor gets a SPECIAL welcome from the cast and crew after his marriage with Alia Bhatt [EXCLUSIVE]

is right now in the happiest phase of his life. The actor is finally married which was a dream of his late father and his mom Neetu Kapoor is too happy to have a girl like in the Kapoor family. The Kapoor boy had an intimate wedding with his ladylove Alia after 5 years of relationship. And soon after their marriage, the couple got back to work. Right now Ranbir is in Manali as he has kick-started the shooting of his upcoming release Animal. And a little birdie informed us that the new Dulha of the town got a very warm welcome from his animal team for his wedding. Also Read - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's divorce? Here's how the net worth of King Richard star will be affected

A source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Ranbir Kapoor was pleasantly surprised by the sweet gesture of the Animal team who surprised him with a special cake on day one. The cake had his and Alia's marriage picture and the entire time congratulated with all hearts. Ranbir surely wasn't expecting his, however, such small gestures make anyone and everyone happy". The source further adds, " Ranbir is a man happy that finally he has finished 's dream project and he can now fulfil his other projects commitments".

Talking about Animal, it is helmed by Sandeep Vanga and it will be the first time Ranbir will be seen in a dark shade. It is sis aid that this will be a turning point in RK's career and this dark and edgy character is something that the Hindi audience has never witnessed. Reportedly before Ranbir, south superstar was approached for this role, however he rejected it by saying that this character will be to the ark for his audience.

The lead heroine of the film was , however, due to some other professional commitments Pari had to walk out from the film and the role went to Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna who is damn excited about this film along with Ranbir Kapoor, Earlier Rashmika was suppose to do a special item number in the film.