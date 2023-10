Ranbir Kapoor has teamed up with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next. The movie titled Animal is on its way. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Animal sees Ranbir Kapoor in his most fierce avatar. The teaser gives the hint that Ranbir Kapoor plays a role of a gangster in the film. Two romantic songs of the film have also been released and have been loved a lot by the audience. Rashmika and Ranbir's chemistry is already the talk of the town. Now, here's comes the report about the theatrical rights of the film are out now. Also Read - Animal song Satranga reveals climax of the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer, claim fans

Animal pockets whopping amount already?

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal have secured a massive deal in Telugu states. The reports suggest that the makers have made Rs 15 crores from the buyers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A source stated, "The makers of Animal have pocketed Rs 15 crores from Telugu buyers to release the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and it is highest price in recent times." Further, the source stated that there is quite a buzz around Animal. The filmmaker is pretty popular in Telugu states and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has transferred Ranbir Kapoor into a fiery man, a dare devil action star. Well, Rs 15 crores is a good start. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan reportedly did well down South. Salman Khan is also planning to release his Tiger 3 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, says the source.

All about Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Bobby Deol is going to be the antagonist in the film. His look has already left everyone intrigued. Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interaction with fans stated that the role is the darkest role he has ever done in his career. He expressed happiness that he got to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Animal is going to release on December 1.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies

Apart from Animal, it is being reported that Ranbir Kapoor is next going to be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. He is going to play the role of Ram in the film. Yash is expected to play the role of Ravan.