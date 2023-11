Animal is turning out to be a rage at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has already made Rs 9.75 crores in advance bookings across the nation. The hype around the film is insane. In fact, it is the highest for an A-rated film, with a duration of over three hours. The trailer of Animal with its elements of gore and emotion has captivated the audience. Many felt that CBFC would give a number of cuts to Animal. But it looks like the Censor Board has been easy on the film. The modifications faced by the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film is way lesser than what many expected. As per Bollywood Hungama, Prasoon Joshi himself certified the film. Also Read - Animal vs Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal reacts to box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer; says, 'The audience will decide'

Animal: A look at the changes in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film

It seems the CBFC has asked a certain word at one hour 31 minutes to be changed to Black. As per Bollywood Hungama, two more words have been replaced with more appropriate alternatives. Two dialogues have also been changed. The CBFC has also made a visual cut in the intimate scene of two characters. It was a close up shot. The CBFC has altered the cuss words as well. The A certificate was given to the makers on November 23. The run-time of Animal is three hours and 23 minutes.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga confident about Animal

Ranbir Kapoor said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga takes a lot of time in writing a film but he is very quick with his shoot. They wrapped up Animal in flat 100 days. There was a huge event in Hyderabad graced by SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. There, they called Ranbir Kapoor, India's finest actor at present. A minister also made a controversial statement about how South Indian film industry is ruling over Bollywood. Vanga has described it as India's Godfather. He has said it is an emotional tale of a son's love for his father. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Balbir Singh in the movie.