Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol has shattered box office records in India. It has made new milestones for an A-rated film at the ticket windows. Other actors in the movie like Siddhant Karnick, Tripti Dimri and Upendra Limaye too have got appreciation. Animal is running houseful in many theatres. This is despite the epic clash of Salaar and Dunki. In fact, fans are demanding more shows of Animal in many of the mass pockets. Now, fans are asking theatre owners to add more shows of Animal. The movie opened on December 1, 2023 and made Rs 63.8 crores on day one in India.

Watch the trailer of Animal



Fans demand more shows of Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Animal has been an awe-inspiring one. People have also loved Bobby Deol. The other aspects like music, photography and BGM also won over the audience. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is known for his unapologetic style has earned his own fan base after Kabir Singh and Animal. Here is a look at how fans want more shows of Animal...

People are watching its 2nd time . Ranbir acting is true gem for cinema lovers?? — Akhil Srivastava (@say2drakhil) December 23, 2023

Yes, decrease Salaar shows and increase Dunki and Animal — King (@iamKing1837) December 23, 2023

Animal emerges a huge blockbuster

Animal has been one of the biggest successes for Bollywood in 2023. While the film was panned a lot for its unabashed display of toxic masculinity and violence, the audience loved the movie in totality. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. Animal was released in theatres on 1st December, 2023.