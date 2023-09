December 2023 promises to be 'the month' for Indian cinema lovers. It is starting off with Sam Bahadur and Animal. The teaser of Animal has got everyone talking with its intensity. It is still trending on the top spot on YouTube. Ranbir Kapoor stars as a scion of a rich family who takes to the world of crime after the demise of his dad played by Anil Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor's intensity, the BGM and presence of Bobby Deol has made people super excited for this film. After Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor is the superstar with the best openings in 2o22 and 2023. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan takes initiative for peaceful 'screen sharing' for the two biggies?

Did Ranbir Kapoor slash his fee for the film?

It seems Ranbir Kapoor decided to take a huge pay cut for the film. He wanted the makers to improve the production value of Animal, and happily reduced his remuneration. Pinkvilla has reported that Ranbir Kapoor decided to reduce his fee by 50 per cent to help the producers of Animal namely Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Bhadrakali Pictures). His official fee is rumoured to be Rs 70 crores. It seems he took home a cheque of Rs 30 to 35 crores for acting in the film. The rest of the moolah was spent on the gangster thriller drama. Like the norm, he will get a chunk of the profits if the movie rakes in big bucks. Also Read - Animal teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor is here to rule in his baddy avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama

Ranbir Kapoor takes Sunny Deol's route for Gadar 2

Some time back, Anil Sharma also told us that Sunny Deol did Gadar 2 at a lower fee as he wanted money to be put in the production. Ranbir Kapoor has done the same. Even Shah Rukh Khan followed the same route for Pathaan, telling YRF to put money in the film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first movie in Bollywood, Kabir Singh, made Rs 250 crores plus. It fetched him a huge ROI. Animal is Ranbir Kapoor's second movie of the year after the superhit Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna's ex fiancé Rakshit Shetty talks about the Animal actress, says ‘She always had big dreams’

Trending Now

Animal saw a change in release date from August 11

The makers moved Animal to December 1 from August 11, 2023. We know that was a super packed date with films like Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer. Sandeep Reddy Vanga said it was because of post production. It will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of the movie.