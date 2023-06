Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial Animal with in the lead was announced fans created a massive buzz on the internet. After the pre-teaser was released on Sunday the excitement level has increased. Ranbir Kapoor stunned the audience with a never seen before look fighting with enemies using an axe. For the audience who thought starrer was violent then the filmmaker has more in the box to surprise you. Also Read - Animal pre teaser: Ranbir Kapoor using an axe violently to attack mask faced goons will give you goosebumps; fans hail his killer transformation

Long back when Animal was not even announced, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke of the film being more violent than his 2019 hit Kabir Singh. An old interview of him is now surfacing on the internet. In the old interview with Anupama Chopra, the director promised to show even more ruthlessness and cruelty in his next film. Kabir Singh was highly criticized for its content hence the interviewer said hope his next film generates less criticism. The director laughing replied, "It will be more."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga said people are calling Kabir Singh a violent film but he wants to tell and show them what a violent film will be. The director who is known for working in Telugu and Hindi films said he is curious to see how these guys will react. He mentioned that he doesn't hate them but wants to see how they feel about his next film. He further added, "I am waiting, seriously. Someone called it a violent film, so I was taken aback. We will see." Animal marks his third movie after Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh.

Watch Sandeep Reddy Vanga talking about Animal being more violent than Kabir Singh

Animal is touted to be an action gangster drama. The pre-release gives a glimpse into the film and promises bloodshed, and action full of animalism and brutality. The film stars , Rashmika Mandanna, , and Tripti Dimri alongside the leading actor Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on 11th August 2023.